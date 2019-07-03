Two lanes closed on A1M after car crashes into central reservation

Two lanes have been closed on the A1M after a car crashed into the central reservation.

Police were called about the incident at 8.45am today at the Brampton Interchange on the northbound carriageway.

The vehicle, a silver Renault Clio, was being driven in lane three when it lost control and crashed. Debris from the car has ended up on the southbound carriageway.

A police spokesman said: “Ambulance services have been called and further details are unclear at this time.

“Two lanes are currently blocked so we would advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.”