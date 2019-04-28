Trains not running between Peterborough and Grantham due to engineering works not finishing on time

Have your say

Trains are not running between Peterborough and Grantham this morning due to engineering works not finishing on time.

Disruption is due to last until midday today (Sunday).

Network Rail is on site and working to get the line reopened.

LNER customers can use their tickets on Great Northern and Thameslink services between London King's Cross and Peterborough in both directions until further notice.

Replacement buses are running between Retford and Peterborough.

The latest information can be found here.