Train services between Peterborough and Ipswich to return to normal after weeks of disruption

Services are scheduled to return to normal on a busy train route which has suffered weeks of disruption.

Greater Anglia is planning to restore the full timetable between Ipswich and Peterborough from Monday (January 20).

The two-hourly service was severely disrupted by signalling issues on Greater Anglia’s regional branch lines from early December onwards, when Network Rail asked Greater Anglia to run fewer trains while a signalling problem was investigated.

The investigation looked into the impact of extreme autumn conditions on the track, the signalling equipment itself and the interaction between trains and the track.

As a result of the signalling issues, Greater Anglia’s programme of introducing new trains, including training drivers and testing new trains, was set back which led to further cancellations on the line.

Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia train service delivery director said: “We sincerely apologise to customers on the Ipswich-Peterborough route who have been inconvenienced by many weeks of disruption.

“We are now confident that we have everything in place so that we are able to run a full timetable on the route.

“Since the signalling issues in December, we have made sure that customers are able to complete their journeys, by offering alternative routes by rail and a rail replacement bus service.”

Since Christmas, services have been gradually reintroduced on the Ipswich-Peterborough line and the first brand new longer train on the route went into passenger service earlier this month.

There have been some days when a full service has run on the route, but from Monday a regular full service is due to be reinstated on the line.

Anyone who has been delayed due to the disruption should contact Greater Anglia to find out about delay repay compensation.