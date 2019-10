A road closure is in place in the Deepings after a three vehicle crash.

The collision was at around 2pm in the King Street area of West Deeping.

Police road closed sign

A Lincolnshire Police spokeswoman said: “A road closure is in place on the A1175 and the A15 roundabout.

“We would ask motorists to avoid the area while we deal with the collision.”

Information on injuries is not currently available.