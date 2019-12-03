Roadworks causing huge delays for motorists between Peterborough and Whittlesey

Have your say

Roadworks are said to be causing huge delays for motorists travelling between Stanground and Whittlesey.

Drivers said a journey normally taking 10 minutes was instead yesterday (Monday) taking closer to an hour due to a temporary traffic lights system in place near the Park Farm roundabout.

Roadworks sign

Peterborough City Council said the works are being carried out by Persimmon Homes which is building thousands of homes at the nearby Cardea development.

A council spokesman said the disruption, which began yesterday, will last for two weeks, between 9.30am and 3.30pm on weekdays.

He added: “Motorists have been blocking the roundabout on Whittlesey Road, making the congestion worse. We have asked for signs to be put up there urging motorists to keep the roundabout clear.”

Persimmon Homes has been approached for comment.