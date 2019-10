Have your say

There was queuing traffic on the A14 this afternoon due to an “obstruction”.

Queues were forming westbound from Junction 24 (Godmanchester) to Junction 23 (Spittals Interchange), with congestion heading back to Junction 27 (Fenstanton).

Traffic news

Long queues were also building on the A1198 approach to the A14 at Godmanchester.

The AA was reporting delays of 30 minutes for motorists.

However, the obstruction has now been removed and delays are easing.