Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway reopens several hours after serious crash

Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway has reopened this morning, several hours after a serious road crash.

Police at approximately 11.15pm last night (Monday) said the road has been closed following a crash by the Eye Roundabout.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are putting in place road closures. Members of the public are advised to find alternative routes and avoid the area.”

No further information has been given, but eye-witnesses have reported seeing a helicopter at the scene and a person being given CPR.

The road was blocked from the Eye Roundabout to the Boongate Roundabout, with the southbound lane reopening.

The northbound lane has now reopened as well and delays are easing.

Police at the scene of the Frank Perkins Parkway crash. Photo: Terry Harris

Cambridgeshire police has been contacted for more information.

RELATED: Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway closed after crash