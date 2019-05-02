Peterborough roadworks: May bank holiday road closures, diversions and traffic lights

The first May bank holiday of the year is just around the corner - with people travelling to see friends and family over the three-day weekend.
These are all of the planned roadworks taking place in Peterborough over the May bank holiday weekend, according to Peterborough.gov.
Location: A605 Kings Dyke, Whittlesey
Roadworks - Delays likely
Dates: 29/04/19 - 08/05/19
Responsibility for these works: BT
Location: Kingston Drive, Stanground, Peterborough
Roadworks - Delays likely
Dates: 17/04/19 - 09/05/19
Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council
Location: Bifield, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough
Roadworks - Delays likely
Dates: 17/04/19 - 09/05/19
Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council
Location: Gannocks Close, Orton Waterville, Peterborough
Roadworks - Delays likely
Dates: 16/04/19 - 09/05/19
Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council
Location: A15 Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough,
Roadworks - Delays likely
Dates: 25/03/19 - 03/06/19
Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council
Location: A605 Fletton Avenue, Fletton
Roadworks - Delays likely
Dates: 24/04/19 - 16/05/19
Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council
Location: A1260 Nene Parkway, Peterborough,.
Roadworks - Delays likely
Dates: 29/04/19 - 31/05/19
Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council
Location: Wilton Close, Netherton,
Roadworks - Delays likely
Dates: 28/04/19 - 21/05/19
Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council
Location: Portman Close, Netherton
Roadworks - Delays likely
Dates: 28/04/19 - 21/05/19
Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council
Location: Garton End Road, Peterborough
Roadworks - Delays likely
Dates: 18/04/19 - 14/05/19
Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council
Location: Poplar Avenue, Dogsthorpe
Roadworks - Delays likely
Dates: 29/04/19 - 10/05/19
Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council
Location: Bartram Gate, Gunthorpe
Roadworks - Delays likely
Dates: 28/04/19 - 23/05/19
Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council