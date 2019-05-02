Peterborough roadworks: May bank holiday road closures, diversions and traffic lights

The first May bank holiday of the year is just around the corner - with people travelling to see friends and family over the three-day weekend.

These are all of the planned roadworks taking place in Peterborough over the May bank holiday weekend, according to Peterborough.gov.

The first May bank holiday of the year is just around the corner - with people travelling to see friends and family over the three-day weekend.

Location: A605 Kings Dyke, Whittlesey

Roadworks - Delays likely

Dates: 29/04/19 - 08/05/19

Responsibility for these works: BT

These are all of the planned roadworks taking place in Peterborough over the May bank holiday weekend

Location: Kingston Drive, Stanground, Peterborough

Roadworks - Delays likely

Dates: 17/04/19 - 09/05/19

Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council

Location: Bifield, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough

Roadworks - Delays likely

Dates: 17/04/19 - 09/05/19

Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council

Location: Gannocks Close, Orton Waterville, Peterborough

Roadworks - Delays likely

Dates: 16/04/19 - 09/05/19

Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council

Location: A15 Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough,

Roadworks - Delays likely

Dates: 25/03/19 - 03/06/19

Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council

Location: A605 Fletton Avenue, Fletton

Roadworks - Delays likely

Dates: 24/04/19 - 16/05/19

Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council

Location: A1260 Nene Parkway, Peterborough,.

Roadworks - Delays likely

Dates: 29/04/19 - 31/05/19

Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council

Location: Wilton Close, Netherton,

Roadworks - Delays likely

Dates: 28/04/19 - 21/05/19

Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council

Location: Portman Close, Netherton

Roadworks - Delays likely

Dates: 28/04/19 - 21/05/19

Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council

Location: Garton End Road, Peterborough

Roadworks - Delays likely

Dates: 18/04/19 - 14/05/19

Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council

Location: Poplar Avenue, Dogsthorpe

Roadworks - Delays likely

Dates: 29/04/19 - 10/05/19

Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council

Location: Bartram Gate, Gunthorpe

Roadworks - Delays likely

Dates: 28/04/19 - 23/05/19

Responsibility for these works: Peterborough City Council