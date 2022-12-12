These are the road closures to watch out for in Peterborough this week.

Peterborough’s motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

Which roads should I watch out for?

• A47, from 6am July 25 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound, junction 15 exit slip road lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of HW Martin.

• A1, from 8pm September 20 2021 to 6am March 4 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 both directions, Longthorpe - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to structural works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• A47, from midnight, October 18 2022 to 11.59pm April 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, Wisbech Road to Knarr Fen Road - diversion route on behalf of Milestone Infra.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 9pm December 13 to 5am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 (M) northbound,, junction 15 to junction 16 - exit slip road closure for communication works.