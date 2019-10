Have your say

Several services from Peterborough Station will not run this weekend due to engineering work between Peterborough and Ely.

Replacement buses will be running between Peterborough and Cambridge (with customers possibly having to change buses to complete their journey), Peterborough and Norwich and Peterborough and Ely, with CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway and Greater Anglia services affected.

The disruption will take place on Saturday and Sunday (October 12 and 13).