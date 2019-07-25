Passenger stuck on 52C train in Peterborough recalls three hour 'nightmare' as people fainted

A passenger stuck on a train in Peterborough for three-and-a-half hours in temperatures reaching 52C has described her "nightmare" journey.

Claire Knights from Paston was returning home on the East Coast Main Line from a business trip in York when her train ground to a halt near the former Toys R Us site at around 4.15pm due to a fault with the overhead electrical wire caused by the record heatwave.

Passengers by the side of the train. Photo and video from Caire Knights

This began a horrible time for all the on-board patients, with several passing out due to the unbearable heat before being rescued at around 7.15pm.

Claire recalled: "After 10 to 15 minutes people were agitated. One or two were ringing customer services saying 'what's going on? You need to deal with this'.

"It was steaming hot and they had no windows to open.

"We were saying 'let us open the doors' but they said we couldn't. One person near me smashed the emergency window glass thing and pulled the door open. Another two doors were also pulled open.

"LNER then decided they would bring another train so we could get a step ladder off the train we were on and get a step ladder onto another train, but nothing happened.

"People get fed up and just started getting off and stood by the train.

"Paramedics came on as people were fainting."

Claire said the passengers were told the replacement train was not coming, but that the one they were on would be fixed.

She added: "The worst thing was the management. They did not know what to do. I had to have a paramedic come to me as I started to feel sick and my hands were going numb. The paramedic said my blood pressure went up high.

"It was a nightmare. There were lots of people angry with the staff. I felt sorry for them as they were stuck on that train as well.

"The water had run out by the time the train had stopped and it was probaby an hour or so before the next water arrived.

"Someone measured the termperature inside and said it was 52C. It was like walking into a sauna at the gym. It was a pretty horrible experience."

Cambridgeshire fire crews helped to evacuate passengers.

The disruption led to a number of cancellations on the East Coast Main Line throughout the afternoon and evening. A number of services had already been cancelled due to the heatwave.

An LNER spokesman said: "Services were disrupted today due to record-breaking high temperatures, followed by damage to the overhead lines late this afternoon.

"This halted services while power was turned off and emergency repairs could be carried out. A controlled evacuation was carried out on one of our trains at Peterborough to another train.

"We appreciate conditions on the train were very uncomfortable for those on-board. Our train crew and station teams were on-hand with medical support for anyone requiring extra assistance. We apologise to all of our customers who have had their journeys disrupted today.

"LNER is encouraging customers to, wherever possible, defer their travel to tomorrow. Tickets can be used through to Sunday, or a full refund provided through Delay Repay if customers prefer not to travel."

For all the latest travel information, visit: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/.