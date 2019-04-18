New Peterborough roadworks announced

Have your say

The latest set of roadworks in Peterborough have been announced:

. Al trunk road northbound at Alwalton - to enable inspection and survey works to Oundle Road bridge (Kate’s Cabin flyover) to be carried out in safety.

The works are expected to take place over two nights (8pm to 6am) starting on, or after, Tuesday, May 7.

The exit slip road will be closed from the northbound carriageway of the A1 leading to the A605 at Alwalton, diverting traffic to continue northbound and exit at the A1/A47 Wansford Interchange then via the A1 southbound carriageway to exit at Alwalton and continue their journey.

. Portman Close, Netherton - a full closure until micro ashphalting has been completed.

It is anticipated that the works will take place between Friday, April 26 and Friday, June 28.

. Wilton Close, Netherton - a full closure until micro ashphalting has been completed.

It is anticipated that the works will take place between Friday, April 26 and Friday, June 28.

. Oundle Road - between London Road and Cubitt Way to allow for examination of Railway Bridge.

It is anticipated that the works will take place between Monday, April 29 and Wednesday, May 1.

. Poplar Avenue, Dogsthorpe - between Eastern Avenue and Welland Road.

It is anticipated that the works will take place between Monday, April 29 and Friday, May 10.

. Peakirk Road, Deeping - between Deeping St James Road and Peakirk Road for trench repairs.

It is anticipated that the works will take place on Monday, April 29.