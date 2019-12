Police are searching for black and white cows seen on the A605 this morning (Wednesday).

Cambridgeshire police said: “Officers are on scene on the A605 between Ring’s End and Coates. We have had two reports of two black and white cows that have been seen in the carriageway.

“Please approach this area with care. If we find them we will moooooove them on!”