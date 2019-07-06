Mayors Walk in Peterborough closed after three vehicle collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Mayors Walk has been closed after a three vehicle collision. The road in West Town is closed in both directions between the Midland Road junction and Bourges Boulevard. The crash in Mayors Walk At least two of the vehicles involved were cars. Oil has gone onto the road. No further information is available at this time. Bus and car collision in Peterborough closes road