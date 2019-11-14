Many people seriously injured after major crash on B1040

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two vehicle collision near Bluntisham in Huntingdonshire.

The crash happened on the B1040 Somersham Road, at its junction with Bluntisham Heath Road, and was reported at 4.51pm today.

Police road closed sign

Multiple people are involved and some are seriously injured.

The roads going in either direction at the junction have been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.