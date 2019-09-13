Long queues on A14 after field fire forces lane closure Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There are long queues on the A14 due to a field fire this afternoon (Friday). There are four miles of queues westbound between J28 Bucking Way Road (Cambridge Services/Boxworth) and J27 Mill Road (FenstantonO with one lane closed. Traffic news Firefighters are at the scene. Peterborough parkway slip roads to be closed for weeks for resurfacing