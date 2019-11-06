Long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway after three vehicle crash

There are long delays on the Frank Perkins Parkway this morning after a three vehicle crash.
The AA is reporting very heavy traffic from the Eye Roundabout all the way to the Stanground junction.
Delays are said to be southbound.
A Peterborough Telegraph reader said this was due to a crash at Boongate.
A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.16am this morning to reports of a collision involving three vehicles on the Frank Perkins Parkway, Peterborough.
“Officers are on scene to assist with traffic control.
“No injuries have been reported at this time.”