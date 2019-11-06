Long delays on Frank Perkins Parkway after three vehicle crash

There are long delays on the Frank Perkins Parkway this morning after a three vehicle crash.

The AA is reporting very heavy traffic from the Eye Roundabout all the way to the Stanground junction.

Delays are said to be southbound.

A Peterborough Telegraph reader said this was due to a crash at Boongate.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.16am this morning to reports of a collision involving three vehicles on the Frank Perkins Parkway, Peterborough.

“Officers are on scene to assist with traffic control.

Traffic on the Frank Perkins Parkway. Photo: Andy Hutchcraft

“No injuries have been reported at this time.”