Have your say

Peterborough City Council has announced the latest road closures for Peterborough.

. Burghley Road - 9am to 6.30pm on Saturday for cable laying

. Dogsthorpe Road between Lincoln Road and Green Lane - 9am to 6.30pm on Saturday for cable laying

. Church Hill between Stocks Hill and The Green, Castor - Wednesday, October 9 until October 11 for works by Anglian Water

. St Martin Street between Lincoln Road and Victoria Street - Saturday for cable laying

. Star Road, between Bishop’s Road and Atkinson Street - Monday, October 14 until October 16 for remedial works to a burst water main

. King Street, Helpston, 10 metres either side of the Bainton Green Railway Level Crossing - Saturday, October 12 at 11pm until 9am on the Sunday for level crossing remedial works.