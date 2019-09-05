Roadworks sign

Large number of road closures in Peterborough announced

A large number of road closures in Peterborough have been announced.

The following works will take place.

Junction 17 northbound overnight closures from 8pm tonight (Thursday, September 5) until 6am on Wednesday, September 11

1. A1M

Between The Serpentine and Nene Parkway from Friday, September 20 at 8pm until 6am on Monday, September 23

2. Fletton Parkway

Between Foxdale and St Pauls Road for gas replacement works from Tuesday, September 17 until September 24

3. Fulbridge Road

Either side of the level crossing for works between 11pm on Wednesday, September 18 until 5.30am the following morning

4. Glinton Road, Helpston

