Large number of road closures in Peterborough announced
A large number of road closures in Peterborough have been announced.
The following works will take place.
1. A1M
Junction 17 northbound overnight closures from 8pm tonight (Thursday, September 5) until 6am on Wednesday, September 11
2. Fletton Parkway
Between The Serpentine and Nene Parkway from Friday, September 20 at 8pm until 6am on Monday, September 23
3. Fulbridge Road
Between Foxdale and St Pauls Road for gas replacement works from Tuesday, September 17 until September 24
4. Glinton Road, Helpston
Either side of the level crossing for works between 11pm on Wednesday, September 18 until 5.30am the following morning
View more