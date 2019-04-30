Installation of superfast broadband causes queuing traffic at King’s Dyke in Whittlesey

The installation of superfast broadband has been causing delays for motorists at King’s Dyke in Whittlesey.

Cambridgeshire County Council Highways Services said earlier there were “queues in both directions due to roadworks using temporary traffic lights. Please allow extra time for your journey”.

Openreach, which is carrying out the works, said the temporary lights are in use during the daytime online, approximately from 9am to 4pm, to keep the engineers safe.

Works are due to finish a week on Wednesday (May 8).

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “Our engineers are busy working in the Whittlesey area to extend the reach of superfast broadband. This involves installing more than 130 metres of underground ducting, a time-consuming job that requires temporary traffic lights to make sure the work is carried out safely.

“We’re due to finish next Wednesday, but we’re aware of the inconvenience that traffic lights can cause, so we’re doing everything we can to finish sooner than that.”

Asked who will benefit from the superfast broadband, the spokesperson replied: “It will be in that local area, close to where the roadworks are taking place. Superfast broadband offers speeds above 24Mbps (Megabits per second) and up to 80Mbps, and makes uploading and downloading much faster for people.”