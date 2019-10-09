Huge disruption to Peterborough rail services after person is hit and train catches fire

Commuters on the East Coast Main Line are facing lengthy delays and cancelled services due to two separate incidents today (Wednesday).

Firstly, there was a fire on a train between Darlington and Durham which is having a knock-on effect for the rest of the route which runs between London and Edinburgh, taking in Peterborough.

And now LNER, which runs the route, said a person has been hit by a train at Newark.

Services are either being cancelled or delayed by up to two hours.

Affected passengers may be able to claim for compensation and use their tickets on other services.

For more information, visit the LNER website.