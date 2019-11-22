Eye Road in Peterborough closed after crash

Eye Road is closed this morning after a collision.

The AA is reporting that the closure is both ways from the Frank Perkins Parkway to Belvoir Way.

It said: “Traffic is coping well. There is no access to the A1139.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 7am today to reports of a collision on the A1139 near Eye Road.

“Officers are currently on the scene together with firefighters and paramedics. The collision involved two cars, a Peugeot 308 and a Vauxhall Zafira, and two people received minor injuries.”