Peterborough drivers who travel to Huntingdon are reminded to plan ahead due to major ongoing renewals work on the A1.

Roadworks will be carried out over the next six weeks between the Buckden roundabout and the Brampton Hut Interchange.

It’s estimated the project, which involves resurfacing this stretch of the A1, will be complete on Monday, 1 August, between 8pm and 6am.

Road studs and white lining will be replaced overnight but some deeper resurfacing is required, and due to the depth of this work, partial and full closures of the roundabout will be required.

The roadworks started on Monday, 22 June.

‘Essential maintenance’

National Highways project manager Claire Walker said: “We understand there’s never a good time to carry out major work on a busy section of the A1 between the Buckden roundabout and Brampton Hut Interchange.

“However, this is essential maintenance and will make journeys smoother and more reliable for drivers - and also reduce unplanned closures.

“I urge drivers to plan ahead if they are using the A1 over the next few weeks and I would like to thank them in advance for bearing with us while we get this much needed maintenance done.”

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place.

When the A1 is closed in either direction, through traffic will be diverted via the A14, A1198 and A428 between Wyboston and Brampton Hut.

It comes as drivers are having to divert their daily commuting journeys as national strike action is taking place on Monday (21 June), Thursday (23 June) and Saturday (25 June, with most railway lines across the country.

Weeknight closures:

Northbound closure of the A1 between Wyboston and Brampton Hut Interchange: Monday 20 June to Thursday 23 June: 9pm – 6am

Southbound closure of the A1 between Brampton Hut Interchange and Buckden Roundabout: Monday 27 June to Thursday 30 June; Monday 4 July to Friday 8 July, Monday 11 July to Friday 15 July: 9pm – 6am

Weekend closures:

Southbound closure of A1 between Brampton Hut Interchange and Buckden Roundabout: 9pm Friday 24 June to 6am Monday 27 June

Northbound closure of the A1 between Wyboston and Buckden Roundabout: 9pm Friday 1 July to 6am Monday 4 July