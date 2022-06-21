Peterborough rail strike days 2022: picket line seen at station as city hit by travel disruption

Peterborough Railway Station was quiet this morning as the first day of a national rail strike began.

The station, normally bustling during the morning rush hour, was deserted today.

Nationally, about 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators are taking part in the strike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Rail Station on the first day of the RMT strike

A picket line was set up near the station by RMT members this morning.

Strike action is taking place today, Thursday and Saturday, with most railway lines across the country closed today. Nationally, one in five trains are running today. London Underground services are also suspended during the strike action.

The disruption will be felt on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday as well.

It has been predicted that the strike action will also cause more congestion on the roads, as commuters find a way to get to get around the strikes.

Peterborough Rail Station on the first day of the RMT strike

Last ditch talks to prevent the strikes yesterday failed.

Peterborough Rail Station on the first day of the RMT strike