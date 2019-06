There are delays for rail passengers travelling from Peterborough after a person was hit by a train.

A person has been hit between Newark North Gate and Grantham, blocking all lines.

Trains going through Peterborough are affected

As a result of this, LNER trains on the East Coast Main Line going north from Peterborough may be cancelled or delayed by up to 120 minutes.

This is expected to continue until 8.30pm.

Further information on affected services can be found on the LNER website.