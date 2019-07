Have your say

A lane is to be closed on Bourges Boulevard due to the current roadworks at Rhubarb Bridge.

On Wednesday (July 10) one lane will be coned off south of the A47/A15 roundabout, adjacent to PC World, while a road crossing is installed.

The upcoming lane closure

During this time there will be one lane open on the northbound approach to the roundabout.

The current scheme is repairing Rhubarb Bridge as well as installing pedestrian crossings at the roundabout and another lane of traffic.