Thousands of cyclists will take to the roads in and around Peterborough as the Tour of Cambridgeshire returns to the city.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2. The Tour will be based at The East of England Showground, and a number of roads around the arena, and across the county, will be closed to allow the cyclists to complete the course in safety. For more information visit www.golazocycling.com/

1. Tour of Cambridgeshire Road Closures 2019 Saturday June 1 between 9am and 8pm Buy a Photo

2. Tour of Cambridgeshire Road Closures 2019 Sunday, June 2 - 8am until 8.15pm Buy a Photo

3. Tour of Cambridgeshire Road Closures 2019 Sunday, June 2 - 8.15am until 12.45pm Buy a Photo

4. Tour of Cambridgeshire Road Closures 2019 Sunday, June 2 - 8.30am until 1.30pm Buy a Photo

View more