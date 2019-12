Have your say

All trains between Peterborough and Ipswich have been suspended.

Greater Anglia said no trains will run all day (Monday) due to a “train fault”.

Passengers are being advised to travel via Cambridge.

Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway services between Cambridge, Ely and Peterborough in both directions.

Please allow extra time for your journey.

For specific train service alterations visit: http://www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/.