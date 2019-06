The A16 is closed at Cowbit following a road collision.

The AA is reporting that an accident has closed the road on the A16 Southbound from A1175/B1173 (Applegreen Roundabout) to B1357 Moulton Chapel Road (Cowbit Roundabout).

A Peterborough Telegraph reader said police, as well as ambulance and fire crews, are at the scene and that the road is closed in both directions.

More as we have it.