A151 in Spalding closed after 'serious' crash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The A151, Bourne Road, in Spalding has been closed after a crash this morning. The road is closed in both directions if you entering Spalding from the west. Police road closed sign Lincolnshire Police said it was a "serious" collision, but no further details have been given at this time. Motorists face flooded roads in Peterborough as more rain is forecast