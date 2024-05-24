Town Bridge in Peterborough closed as police search for man in River Nene following chase

By Ben Jones
Published 24th May 2024, 14:59 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 15:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A large number of emergency service personnel are on the scene.

Town Bridge in Peterborough has been closed this afternoon (May 24) as police have begun a search for a man in the River Nene following a suspecting shoplifting incident.

A number of emergency services are currently on the scene and a number of the surrounding footpaths have also been closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were alerted to a suspected shoplifting incident at Asda in Peterborough, this afternoon (24 May).

“Officers attended and two men ran from the scene during arrest attempts. It’s believed one of the men may have entered the river and efforts to find him are ongoing.”

More as we have it.

Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshire PoliceASDA