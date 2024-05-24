Town Bridge in Peterborough closed as police search for man in River Nene following chase
Town Bridge in Peterborough has been closed this afternoon (May 24) as police have begun a search for a man in the River Nene following a suspecting shoplifting incident.
A number of emergency services are currently on the scene and a number of the surrounding footpaths have also been closed.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were alerted to a suspected shoplifting incident at Asda in Peterborough, this afternoon (24 May).
“Officers attended and two men ran from the scene during arrest attempts. It’s believed one of the men may have entered the river and efforts to find him are ongoing.”
