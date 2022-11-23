Three people were seriously injured in a two car collision near Bourne Rugby Club.

The crash happened on Spalding Road, Bourne at the junction of Bourne Rugby Club at around 7.15pm on Tuesday, (November. 22)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three people were seriously injured in the collision, which occurred between a blue Toyota Yaris and a Grey Volvo V40.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash

The road was closed overnight while recovery took place and reopened this morning.

Police are now appealing for witnesses in a bid to find out what happened in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles shortly before. We are also asking for anyone who has any video footage of the vehicles, for example dashcam or Ring doorbell prior to the collision.”