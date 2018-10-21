Thousands of pounds for good causes in Cambridgeshire

Five projects in Cambridgeshire will share £4,245 in the latest payout from Central England Co-operative’s Community Dividend Fund.

Winners include the Royal British Legion Sawtry, which has been given £445 to buy a brand new gazebo to support events aimed at raising funds.

A total of £300 has been spent on new TV monitors by Holme Youth Club to keep youngsters entertained during bad weather.

Werrington Neighbourhood Council has been handed £500 to pay for equipment to help with the creation of a local wildlife haven, while Ramsey Neighbourhood Trust will use £1,000 to pay for much needed resources including footballs and bibs.

To apply for funding, visit https://communities.centralengland.coop/.