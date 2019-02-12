Thomas returns to service at Peterborough attraction

A popular face will return to railway tracks in Peterborough this weekend as Thomas gets back up and running.

After extensive testing over the Christmas period where he ‘helped’ the main train for the Santa steam services, a freshly mended and revitalised Thomas returns to service at Nene Valley Railway in his own right on Saturday.

Over the next two weekends, around half term, Thomas will be pulling his own shuttle services through the tunnel to the Wansford Halt and back again.

Standard fares will apply allowing the purchaser to ride behind Thomas and on the main train. Tickets cost £16 for adults, £13 for senior citizens, £8 for children, or a family ticket which admits two adults and three children can be bought for £40.

For more details visit www.nvr.org.uk