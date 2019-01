The figures are based on Zoopla's 'Zed-Index', which records the average property value in a given area, revealing Peterborough's most exclusive postcodes.

1. Mill Lane, PE8 Average house price: 1,056,661 Google other Buy a Photo

2. Tansor, PE8 Average house price: 983,703 Google other Buy a Photo

3. Yarwell Road, PE8 Average house price: 981,220 Google other Buy a Photo

4. Fotheringhay, PE8 Average house price: 859,085 Google other Buy a Photo

View more