The Voice auditions are coming to Peterborough

Peterborough singers who think they have what it takes to make music legends Sir Tom Jones or Jennifer Hudson take notice can take their first steps towards appearing on ITV’s The Voice UK next week.

It’s only weeks since teenager Molly Hocking was crowned winner on the hit Saturday night show, but the search for singers for the next series has begun.

The Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe on Cowgate in Peterborough city centre is hosting an official open mic audition for the show on Monday, May 6, from 7pm to 10pm.

Anyone who thinks they have what it takes to turn a chair on the 2020 series, needs to prepare one song and provide their own backing track or sing with an instrument. Entrants must be aged 16 by October 1 this year and accompanied by an adult if under 18.

Slots are limited, so anyone interested should email host Anna Radford at annar@pizzaparlourpb.co.uk.