Ten Peterborough crashes in the space of a morning as freezing weather continues to grip city

Police have issued a second warning to drivers in two days following a series of crashes on Peterborough roads.

Yesterday police urged motorists to drive to the conditions in the frosty weather, following six crashes in the city in just two hours.

This morning (Thursday, January 19) that warning has been repeated – with a total of 9 crashes in just over four hours.

Police have warned motorists to drive to the conditions in the icy weather

Police said the first crash this morning in Peterborough happened at 12.58am, when a car crashed into a ditch on Storey’s Bar Road.

At 5.06am, a car crashed into a lamppost on the Fletton Parkway.

Just 45 minutes later, emergency services were called to another crash on the Fletton Parkway, where a single car was blocking the road.

At 6.27am, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on the Cardea bypass.

Nearly two hours later, there was another incident on the same road – when a car crashed into the central reservation.

At 8.33am, a car crashed into a tree on Goldhay Way.

At the same time, there was a two vehicle collision near Ikea at Kingston Park.

Quarter of an hour later, a vehicle when over the roundabout at Flaxley Road in Kingston Park.

At 8.55am, there was a three vehicle crash on the Fletton Parkway at Orton Goldhay.

And the final collision reported was at 9.23am near Serpentine Green, when a car crashed into a roundabout.

