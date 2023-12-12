Temporary toilets for March as town centre regeneration continues
The toilet block is being removed and replaced with a new, permanent facility, as part of the overall plan to enhance and open-up the riverbank, creating a new town feature and attracting footfall to the town.
The existing toilet block will close from this Wednesday, 13 December, when temporary toilets will become available. These are located in the car park of the old Barclays building, which neighbours the site of the existing toilets. The temporary toilets will remain in position until the new units are built along the western edge of Grays Lane and the riverbank.
Plans for the new toilet block are being finalised and will be put before Fenland District Council's planning committee for consideration early in the New Year. The design intends to retain some of the characterful original features of the current toilet block.
Cllr Chris Seaton, lead member of the March Future High Streets steering group, said: "We know how important it is to people using the town centre to have access to suitable facilities and that's why we're committed to ensuring there won't be a gap in provision.
"We're doing everything possible to work with partners on this joint town centre project to minimise what we know to be uncomfortable disruption to the town centre.
"In the long term the transformation will be a massive future-proofing boost for March. Our message to all our traders and residents is to please continue to bear with us as we work hard to make that transformation happen."
Enhancement of the riverside is part of the £8.4million March Future High Streets Fund projects being delivered with funding from the Government's Future High Streets Fund (£6.4million) and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (£2million).
The projects, which include the now complete regeneration of March Market Place, will compliment Cambridgeshire County Council's project to change the road layout in Broad Street.