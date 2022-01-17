Teenager dies in collision with car in Wisbech

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police were called at 6.45pm yesterday to a two-vehicle collision on ChurchillRoad at the junction with Elm Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old man who had been riding a red Suzuki motorbike died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a white BMW 520D was unhurt and is assisting police with enquiries.