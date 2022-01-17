Teenager dies in collision with car in Wisbech
A teenager has died after a collision with a car in Wisbech.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 10:46 am
Police were called at 6.45pm yesterday to a two-vehicle collision on ChurchillRoad at the junction with Elm Road.
A 19-year-old man who had been riding a red Suzuki motorbike died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, a white BMW 520D was unhurt and is assisting police with enquiries.
Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact police via web chat, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 411 of 16 January.