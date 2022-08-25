Teenage girls with links to Peterborough go missing from their home
Kimberley Day and Lauren Bangs, who are 15-years-old, were last seen in the early hours of this morning (Thursday)
An appeal has been launched to help trace two missing 15-year-old girls with links to Peterborough.
Kimberley Day and Lauren Bangs, who are 15-years-old, were last seen in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) at their home addresses in the Oakham area. It is believed the pair are together.
Leicestershire Police said Kimberley is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build with black long hair. Part of her clothing she is wearing is a grey crop top and Minnie Mouse slippers.
Most Popular
-
1
Police launch manhunt after series of knifepoint robberies in Peterborough underpasses
-
2
Posh fan left Fulham fan with bleed on the brain after attack following Championship match
-
3
Spalding man becomes one of first people to be jailed for new domestic abuse strangulation offence
-
4
Tributes to much loved magnet fisher who drowned in River Nene
-
5
Peterborough's fountains fail again just days after council's 'we've fixed it' claim
Lauren is described as white, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim to medium build with long dark hair. It is not known what she is wearing.
The girls who are known to have visited the Peterborough area previously.
Anyone who has seen either girl or knows where they could be is asked to contact police on 101.