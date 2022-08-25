News you can trust since 1948
Teenage girls with links to Peterborough go missing from their home

Kimberley Day and Lauren Bangs, who are 15-years-old, were last seen in the early hours of this morning (Thursday)

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:57 pm

An appeal has been launched to help trace two missing 15-year-old girls with links to Peterborough.

Kimberley Day and Lauren Bangs, who are 15-years-old, were last seen in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) at their home addresses in the Oakham area. It is believed the pair are together.

Leicestershire Police said Kimberley is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build with black long hair. Part of her clothing she is wearing is a grey crop top and Minnie Mouse slippers.

Police say the girls have visited Peterborough previously

Lauren is described as white, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim to medium build with long dark hair. It is not known what she is wearing.

The girls who are known to have visited the Peterborough area previously.

Anyone who has seen either girl or knows where they could be is asked to contact police on 101.

