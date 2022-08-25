Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal has been launched to help trace two missing 15-year-old girls with links to Peterborough.

Kimberley Day and Lauren Bangs, who are 15-years-old, were last seen in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) at their home addresses in the Oakham area. It is believed the pair are together.

Leicestershire Police said Kimberley is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build with black long hair. Part of her clothing she is wearing is a grey crop top and Minnie Mouse slippers.

Police say the girls have visited Peterborough previously

Lauren is described as white, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim to medium build with long dark hair. It is not known what she is wearing.

