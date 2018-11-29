Teenage girl missing from Wisbech home last seen in Peterborough

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teenage girl who has gone missing from her home in Wisbech.

Danuta Zucowicz, 16, was last seen in Peterborough on Sunday (25 November).

Danuta Zucowicz

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Danuta’s welfare and would like to trace her as soon as possible.

Danuta is described as 5’5”, slim build, with short blonde hair. Among clothing she was last seen wearing was a distinctive pair of pink Puma jogging bottoms.

Detective Inspector Dan Pawson said: “We’re appealing to anyone who has seen Danuta since Sunday or who has information about her whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“We are concerned for Danuta’s welfare and we would also appeal directly to her to get in touch to let us know that she is safe.”

Anyone who has seen Danuta, or believes they may know where she is, should contact police by calling 101 quoting CC-28112018-0230.