Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man died following a car crash near Peterborough.

The crash happened on Friday, March 10, at about 5.15pm, and involved a black Ford Ka travelling southbound on the A605 at Barnwell, near Oundle

Sadly, the driver of the KA – a 19-year-old man – died at the scene.

