Teenage driver killed in crash on A605 near Oundle

Police appealing for witnesses following fatal crash

By Stephen Briggs
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:09am

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man died following a car crash near Peterborough.

The crash happened on Friday, March 10, at about 5.15pm, and involved a black Ford Ka travelling southbound on the A605 at Barnwell, near Oundle

Sadly, the driver of the KA – a 19-year-old man – died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

