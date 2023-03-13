Teenage driver killed in crash on A605 near Oundle
Police appealing for witnesses following fatal crash
By Stephen Briggs
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:09am
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man died following a car crash near Peterborough.
The crash happened on Friday, March 10, at about 5.15pm, and involved a black Ford Ka travelling southbound on the A605 at Barnwell, near Oundle
Sadly, the driver of the KA – a 19-year-old man – died at the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.