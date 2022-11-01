Teenage cyclist seriously injured after collision with Range Rover in Wisbech
Incident happened at a pelican crossing
A teenage cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a Range Rover.
The incident happened at just before 5pm on Monday on a pelican crossing in Lynn Road, Wisbech.
The cyclist, a boy from Wisbech, remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
The driver of the silver Range Rover was uninjured and is assisting enquiries.
Witnesses, or those with dash-cam footage, are urged to contact police either online or via 101 quoting reference 308 of 31 October.