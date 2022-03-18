If there is one dish Brits love, it’s a hearty serving of fish and chips - and everyone has their own preferences from one part of the country to another.

Scraps? A pickled onion? Mushy peas or curry sauce?

Luckily, fish and chip restaurants and takeaways aren’t hard to come by in Peterborough to cater for those cravings.

Eating fish and chips on Good Friday is especially popular across the country - and originally comes from Christianity.

Christians have abstained from eating meat every Friday over the years to follow a rule laid out by the Vatican - which still stands today.

As an alternative to meat, historically many opted to eat fish, which is permitted for consumption on Good Friday as it is seen as an alternative form of 'flesh'.

The presence of fish in The Bible is strong as spome of Jesus' followers are fishermen - and Christ famously fed the 5000 with five loaves of bread and two fish.

Today, whether you're religious or not, the tradition of eating fish and chips on Good Friday has carried on over time.

This year, Good Friday - the day Jesus’ crucifiction is commemorated - will land on 15 April.

So, if you are thinking of tucking into a nice piece of battered cod or haddock with a portion of chips - and maybe even mushy peas or curry sauce - here are a few chippies in Peterborough which might tick your boxes.

1. Crown Fish Bar You can find Crown Fish Bar at Lincoln Road, Peterborough. Photo Sales

2. Fishtastic You can find Fishtastic at Fishtastic in Oakleigh Drive, Orton Longueville. Photo Sales

3. Fletton Fish and Chips You can find Fletton Fish and chips in Fletton High Street, Fletton. Photo Sales

4. The Golden Cod You can find The Golden Cod at Skater's Way, Werrington. Photo Sales