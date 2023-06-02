T nation: New Afrobeats dance school to open in Bretton on 8 June for children and adults

Tamera decided that she will start her own dance club.

Tamera Christie-Beddington, a former dancer from Danzfusion, has started her own dance club in Bretton called T-nation.

It comes after her success placing first in solo and duo dance competitions over the years – which has given her the confidence to start her own dance school.

Tamera started dancing at five years old and went on to become a well known dancer in the city – and was known for her dance skills in street hip-hop and Afrobeats.

After 12 years of dancing, she has decided to give back to the community in starting her own dance school at the Pyramid Community Centre.

She is hoping to support other youngsters who want to express their feelings in dance.

Her mum Leah, who works at Richard Barnes Academy at Trinity, inspired her to help young people find something positive to do outside of school.

She said: “Tamera is hoping to take a new group to dance competitions and support them to become confident with who they are.”

T-Nation has been in the planning process for months, after Tamera left Danzfusion last summer to start her dance A-Levels at Queen Katharine Academy.