There was a buzz around Cathedral Square in Peterborough today as a swarm of 5,000 bees descended on the city centre.

Peterborough and District Beekeepers had to be called in after the bees congregated on the north wall of St John's Church.

The swarm of Bees at St John's in Peterborough city centre today. Photo: @StJohnsPborough

The church tweeted: "Just now: approx. 5,000 bees were rescued from the north church wall where they were swarming.

"Thanks to Peterborough and District Beekeepers for their work!"

