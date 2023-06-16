Swimmers will be able to take an early morning dip at Peterborough’s Lido as the sun rises on the longest day of the year.

The summer solstice event invites hardcore swimmers to rise and shine at 4.15am for their first lengths of the pool, finishing at 6.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Smith, of Vivacity which operates the Lido, said: “It’s such a wonderful experience, watching the sun come up while bobbing up and down in the heated water at the Lido, surrounded by 200 smiling faces.

“What better way to start the longest day of the year?

“The Sunrise Swim has become a staple in the Lido calendar now and it’s a real highlight for the early risers.”

The summer solstice marks the longest daylight hours throughout the whole of the yearly calendar for the UK.

The amount of daylight hours a place can get will vary from location to location, and depends on how close you are to the North Pole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost 200 keen swimmers are booked onto the special early morning swim - with only 10 spaces left - on 21 June.