Sudden death in Woodston, Peterborough prompts emergency service response

Police cars and an ambulance were seen on Belsize Avenue in Woodston

By Ben Jones
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:55 pm

A large police presence was called to a property on Belsize Avenue in Woodston on Thursday (August 18) after a sudden death.

Residents told the Peterborough Telegraph that at least three police cars and an ambulance arrived on the street and that an area was cordoned off.

Police have now confirmed that they arrived at just after 2pm and stayed on the scene while investigations were carried out to see if there were any suspicious circumstances.

Police were called to a property on Belsize Avenue, Woodston.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and the file will be handed over to the coroner.