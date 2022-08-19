Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large police presence was called to a property on Belsize Avenue in Woodston on Thursday (August 18) after a sudden death.

Residents told the Peterborough Telegraph that at least three police cars and an ambulance arrived on the street and that an area was cordoned off.

Police have now confirmed that they arrived at just after 2pm and stayed on the scene while investigations were carried out to see if there were any suspicious circumstances.

Police were called to a property on Belsize Avenue, Woodston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...