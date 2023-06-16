Stuart Michael: West End psychic medium heads to Peterborough for charity fundraiser
The evening will see Stuart bringing messages from loved ones in the spirit world, clairvoyant messages and dream interpretation
City College Peterborough is hosting an evening with Stuart Michael, a psychic medium, who has many known names and celebrities on his client list world-wide.
This psychic mediumship evening is part of a series of events, which aims to raise money to support supported learners at Hampton Handy Crafts.
Stuart Michael, who has appeared on London’s West End, promises to bring direct messages to those he feels drawn to in the audience.
It doesn’t matter where you sit; he will find you if he has a message for you.
The fundraiser is in aid of Hampton Handy Crafts, located at the City College Peterborough industrial hub provides an opportunity for adults with learning difficulties to make a range of unique, themed and personal gifts and signs.
This allows supported learners to learn new skills, have social engagement, gain confidence and motivation, and to also sell their creations to raise money to continue to support the hub.
At the project, they recycle wooden pallets which are donated by local organisations, into many items, including birdhouses and garden furniture.
The project requires lots of different machinery, and they are busy fundraising for a digital laser cutter which costs approx. £7,000.
To help reach the £7,000 target City College Peterborough are holding this fundraising evening starring Stuart Michael.
The event is taking place on 3 July between 7pm - 9pm ( Tickets £20 per person: https://ow.ly/5TQh50OIVSA).
Limited tickets are available.
For more information, please contact Sue Watsham on 01733 761361 or email [email protected]