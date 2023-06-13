The annual Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival was held at Peterborough Rowing Club, Thorpe Meadows on Saturday June 10.

Now in its 23rd year, the ever-popular event saw the DL Dragons from David Lloyd Peterborough scooping top spot in the Mixed Crew Champions, while the Smurfit Kappa Dragons from Whittlesey packaging manufacturers, Smurfit Kappa, took gold in the Champions finale.

There were also prizes for the best dressed crew, won by the SDM Speed Dragons from SDM Fabrication Limited, who wowed crowds with their Gangsta Granny outfits created from items bought at the Sue Ryder charity shop in March.

Top: PCML Group were crowned top fundraisers. Bottom: Smurfit Kappa Dragons from Whittlesey packaging manufacturers, Smurfit Kappa, take gold in the Champions finale

In addition, a special prize of a 15-hole crazy golf experience at Glo Golf Peterborough was presented to the PCML Group who – for the second year running – raised the most for the hospice, totting up a fantastic £6,575.

The awards were presented to the winning teams by the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Nick Sandford, and the Mayoress, Alderman Bella Saltmarsh. Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is one of the Mayor's chosen charities.

Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said, “We’re so grateful to everyone who made a splash at this year’s Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival helping us to raise an incredible more than £33,000 – and counting – so we can continue to be there when it matters.

“I’d like to extend a special thanks to festival organisers NewWave, our sponsor Hotpoint and media partner ESP Magazine for their support and promotion. Not forgetting our amazing team of staff and volunteers for their invaluable help on the day.

"We are already looking forward to seeing everyone back at the lake again next year.”

Alicja Mierzejewska, Executive Director at NewWave Events, the organisers of the festival, said: "The Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival was a great success on Saturday, and we are thrilled that once again, the event raised so much money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

"The sun was shining, and all 48 teams did brilliantly on the water.

Ian Moverley, Communications Director from Hotpoint, said: "We were thrilled to sponsor the 2023 Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival once again, and continue our support raising vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

"We're glad to have helped be part of an amazing day.”